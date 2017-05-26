Uganda, Tanzania sign deal for world’s longest crude export pipeline – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uganda, Tanzania sign deal for world's longest crude export pipeline
The Star, Kenya
"The 1,445 km-long, 24-inch diameter pipeline will be heated so it can keep highly viscous crude oil liquid enough to flow." /REUTERS. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Uganda and Tanzania signed a framework agreement on their proposed …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!