Uganda, Tanzania eye oil pipeline for economic development – Xinhua
Independent
Uganda, Tanzania eye oil pipeline for economic development
Xinhua
KAMPALA, May 26 (Xinhua) — Uganda and Tanzania on Friday signed an agreement which gives a legal framework to the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). At the signing here, both countries argued that the Inter-Governmental …
