Ugandan Minister Mocks Nigeria Over Crude Oil: "We Do Not Want To Be Like Them"

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Ugandan minister has thrown shades at Nigeria over the country’s inability to refine its own crude oil.

This is according to the founder of BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili who tweeted “We – Nigeria- just got shaded by a Minister from Uganda. “We don’t want to be like Nigeria which exports crude to import refined products”

