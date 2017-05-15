Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan Troops Hunting Joseph Kony ‘Sexually Exploited’ Women and Girls: HRW – Newsweek

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

Ugandan Troops Hunting Joseph Kony 'Sexually Exploited' Women and Girls: HRW
Newsweek
Ugandan soldiers deployed to Central African Republic (CAR) to hunt the notorious warlord Joseph Kony have been accused of sexually abusing at least 13 women and three girls over the past two years, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
Central African Republic: Ugandan Troops Harm Women, GirlsHuman Rights Watch
Ordered to Catch a Warlord, Ugandan Troops Are Accused of Hunting GirlsNew York Times
'Ugandan troops committed sexual abuse in Central African Republic'Eyewitness News
Anadolu Agency
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.