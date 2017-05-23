Uganda’s Arch. Kasujja assumes position as Apostolic Nuncio in Belgium

Brussels, Belgium | MFA UGANDA | Archbishop Augustine Kassujja from Uganda has assumed his position as Apostolic Nuncio in Belgium. The Apostolic Nuncio in Belgium is automatically the Dean of all Ambassadors in Belgium.

The Diplomatic Club of Belgium was created in 1988 with the approval of the then Belgian Foreign Minister, Leo Tindemans and the Nuncio Apostolico, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps of Belgium, Most Reverend Msgr Angelo Pedroni.

Archbishop Kasujja is a career diplomat who has served as papal envoy in different parts of the world since he entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See in 1979 and served in various diplomatic missions of the Holy See, namely Argentina, Haiti, Bangladesh, Portugal, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Algeria.

Archbishop Kassujja was ordained priest on 3 January 1973 and was appointed Archbishop of the titular see of Cesarea in Numidia in 1998. He arrived to serve as Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria in 2011.

Born in Uganda in 1946, Msgr. Kasujja has been a Catholic priest for 44 years and a bishop for 18 years. He was ordained priest in 1973 for the Archdiocese of Kampala. In 1998, he was appointed as titular Archbishop of Cesarea in Numidia and Apostolic Nuncio to Algeria and Tunisia. In April 2004, he was transferred to Madagascar and the Seychelles as Nuncio, combined with the office of Apostolic Delegate to the Comoros Islands and La Reunion. In June of that same year he also became the Nuncio in Mauritius. In 2010 he was appointed to Nigeria, where he served until his appointment to Belgium.

Speaking from the Uganda Embasssy in Brussels, Head of Mission, Amb. Mirjam Blaak said “we are proud to have a Ugandan national as the Representative of the Vatican. It is worth mentioning that it is the first time in history that an African national is the Pronuncio. I have had the pleasure of meeting him on several occasions and found him to be a very experienced diplomat and dedicated Ugandan.”

Archbishop Kasujja arrived in Belgium in the course of November 2016 and presented his credentials to King Philippe on 2nd February 2017.

Apostolic Nuncio Kasujja leaves Nigeria for Belgium – Vatican Radio https://t.co/nXfeFQ71Ad #Uganda pic.twitter.com/SHbMqEP711 — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) November 6, 2016

The post Uganda’s Arch. Kasujja assumes position as Apostolic Nuncio in Belgium appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

