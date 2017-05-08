Uganda’s Moses Magogo gets top CAF ExCom job

Uganda’s top football official Eng. Moses Magogo has been appointed to the powerful Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Magogo becomes the first Ugandan onto the executive committee.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president was also named a member of the CAF Reforms Committee at the ongoing CAF Extraordinary General Assembly Congress in Bahrain. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is attending, as CAF is also naming new officials to the ExCom of the world soccer governing body.

“In recognition of the progress of football development in Uganda and contribution towards African football, I have been appointed a member of the CAF Executive Committee 2017 – 2021 and a member of the CAF Reforms Committee,” Magogo said soon after the decision had been taken.

Magogo was thrown into the limelight last year as Gianni Infantino campaigned for the top job in FIFA. The FIFA president visited Uganda in February, on a trip that many said was a campaign to unseat then CAF president Issa Hayatou.

Madagascar Football Association chief Ahmad eventually won the CAF top job.

The Bahrain meeting is the first for the newly elected CAF administration led by Ahmad.

Many more changes have been put in place and are expected by the Ahmad new administration, that in March ended the Hayatou’s 29-year reign at CAF.

At the ongoing Bahrain meeting, Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi was confirmed CAF first Vice president while Constant Omari from Congo was named 2nd Vice President.

Nyantakyi was recently re-elected as a FIFA Executive Committee member.

According to reports, Sierra Leone FA President Isha Johansen was appointed the chairperson of women football committee while her Nigerian counterpart Amaju Pinnick chairmanship of the African Cup of Nations and media committee. Marketing Committee will be held by South Africa FA boss Danny Jordaan.

PHOTO-SPEAK: NFF President @PinnickAmaju at the ongoing CAF Executive committee meeting in Manama, Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/WhAJ6mpYyM — The NFF (@thenff) May 8, 2017

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hani Abo Rida was elected onto the Fifa Council. The other CAF officials on the former executive committee of football’s world governing body are Lydia Nsekera of Burundi, Tunisia’s Tarek Bouchamaoui, DR Congo’s Omari Constant, Guinea’s Almamy Kabele Camara and Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi. Ahmad is Fifa vice-president due to his position as head of CAF.

Reports from Bahrain indicate the assembly approved the amendment to the CAF budget to allow president Ahmad implement his campaign proposals. He promised all 54 nations $100,000 support.

CAF’s Executive Committee is the top decision making organ.

