Ugwuanyi gets Most Student-friendly Governor Award

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Enugu State chapter, honored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as “the Most Student-friendly Governor” in the country, in recognition of his humble disposition, visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of the students in particular and youths in general.

The award was presented to the governor at the Enugu State Students Mentorship Summit tagged, “A Day with the Governor”, which was organized by the state chapter of NANS to mentor the students and youths on sensitive issues bothering on their future and proffer sustainable ways of developing the society, through innovations, good behavior and entrepreneurship.

Counseling the students after receiving the award, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was overwhelmed with emotions, tasked them to be law abiding, disciplined and respectful and to remain obedient to their respective school authorities and to other legitimate authorities in the society.

The governor also educated the students on the need to participate in the ongoing voter-registration exercise to give them franchise in the forthcoming elections and equally advised them to “vigourously and vehemently resist any attempt by anyone to use you as thugs or agents of violence during elections because that is neither your purpose nor position in the society”.

The students through the state’s NANS Chairman, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe, noted that the maiden edition of the summit was historic, saying that its aims and objectives will go a long way to impact positively on the lives of the students and youths as pillars of the society as well as actualize the needed rapid reforms in this 21st century educational system. Comrade Ilogede commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the love he has for the students and his uncommon leadership style which has brought peace and development in the state, adding that “for the first time in history, the Enugu State Governor, dignitaries and heads of institutions will sit down in the same venue and discuss with students representatives/leaders on sensitive issues bothering them”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally asked the students to eschew cultism and other vices as well as tribalism or ethnicism, as all “these can only produce negative results both for you and for the society at large”.

