Uhuru hires data firm behind Trump, Brexit victories – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uhuru hires data firm behind Trump, Brexit victories
The Star, Kenya
Jubilee has contracted the services of global data mining company Cambridge Analytica in the run-up to the August presidential election. The party will also use the British PR firm BTP Advisers that successfully managed the TNA campaign that brought …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!