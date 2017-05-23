Uhuru Kenyatta with a HUGE gesture to Muslims ahead of the Holy Month – TUKO.CO.KE
|
|
Uhuru Kenyatta with a HUGE gesture to Muslims ahead of the Holy Month
Uhuru, who met with leaders of the muslim community on Tuesday, May 23, donated 36 tonnes of dates to less-fortunate muslims across the country in several lorries. Among the leaders in attendance was tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Majority …
Muslim leaders vow to rally community behind President Kenyatta
