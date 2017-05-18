Uhuru makes another push for gender rule, says equality, fairness key for Jubilee – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Uhuru makes another push for gender rule, says equality, fairness key for Jubilee
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the official opening of the International Association of Women Judges Regional Conference, May 18, 2017. /PSCU. The President has once again called for support for the gender rule.
Gender equity at core of my regime, says President Kenyatta
