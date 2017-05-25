Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uhuru, Ruto call for peace and love during August polls – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Uhuru, Ruto call for peace and love during August polls
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta at National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, Nairobi on Friday, May 25, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for peace and unity ahead of the August 8 general …
Kenya: Jubilee Will Offer Free Secondary Education From January Says UhuruAllAfrica.com

all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.