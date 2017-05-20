Uhuru sends Ruto to Tanzania for EAC heads of state Summit – The Star, Kenya
Uhuru sends Ruto to Tanzania for EAC heads of state Summit
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto is received in Tanzania during his visit to attend the EAC heads of state Summit, May 20, 2017. /DPPS. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Deputy President William Ruto has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania …
