Uhuru’s administration most hostile to human rights defenders – report – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uhuru's administration most hostile to human rights defenders – report
The Star, Kenya
Human rights activists bared by police officers at urban divisional offices during a demonstration on July 4, 2016. /ELKANA JACOB. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has made human rights …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!