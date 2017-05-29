Pages Navigation Menu

UI stops admission for Pharmacy in 2017/2018 session

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution, the University of Ibadan, UI has announced that it would not admit students for the course for Pharmacy in the 2017/2018 session following the denial of accreditation for the course by the National Universities Commission. This magazine gathered that the faculty could not meet up with the requirements for accreditation; hence the accreditation panel which recently visited the institution suspends the accreditation for the faculty. However, according to a source in the institution, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the faculty is reaccredited before 2018/2019 admission exercise.

