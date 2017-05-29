Pages Navigation Menu

UI students may disrupt school’s semester examination

Posted on May 29, 2017

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan There are strong indications that the first semester’s examination of the University of Ibadan, UI, scheduled to start on Tuesday may be aborted as students have resolved to stage a protest to press for certain demands. According to information gathered, the students resolved at a congress held last Saturday that except the management accedes to their demands, there will not be any examination adding, “no ID Card, no exam”. In the Congress, the students gave two days ultimatum to the school authority to constitute students welfare board, constitute fact-finding committee to look into the issue of hot plates in halls resolved.

