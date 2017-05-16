Pages Navigation Menu

UITH to promote healthcare for elderly people – Official

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo, Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), says the hospital’s Geriatric Clinic would focus majorly on sound healthcare for elderly people. Olatinwo said this at the inauguration of the clinic under the Family Medicine Department of the hospital on Tuesday in Ilorin. He assured that the clinic would strive […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

