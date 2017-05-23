Pages Navigation Menu

UK Based Singer, Jibola ‘Vibe To Five’ EP is Out!

Jibola Uk Based Top Nigerian artist is back again with yet another dope Audio and Visual ,after numerous hits and winning the best Artist in Diaspora award 2015 and featuring top shots with likes of jawon Ruggedman ,Reminisce and many more ,now he went on to another smash hit titled Counting my Blessings FT OritseFemi […]

