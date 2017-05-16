UK Businesses to Partner Nigerdock, Says British Envoy

Ejiofor Alike

The new British Deputy High Commissioner for Lagos, Laure Beaufils, has pledged to explore opportunities for UK businesses to partner Nigerdock to further strengthen the socio-economic and political ties between Nigeria and UK.

Speaking during a recent visit to the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ as part of her familiarisation of the oil and gas industry under her new role to explore opportunities for UK firms to do business in Nigeria, Beaufils lauded the significant contributions of Jagal Energy and Nigerdock to the growth of Nigeria’s energy sector.

“The scale of investment within Nigerdock here is much more than I had anticipated. The facility is very large and there is so much strategic investment in terms of materials and facilities which provides massive opportunities for companies working in oil and gas supply chain to partner with Nigerdock and Jagal Energy.

There is a lot more I know that can be done here and I have been incredibly impressed by what is available here. We all know that oil and gas industry contributes hugely to Nigeria’s export revenue, so it is fundamental that this industry continues to be effective and efficient. Stakeholders like Jagal Energy are key players in the field. And they are at the heart of growth, job and economic development in Nigeria,” she explained.

The British Deputy High Commission delegation was given an extensive tour of the facility, including viewing where Nigerdock is currently preparing to load out, on schedule and to budget, the second phase of some 6,500 tonnes of fabricated FPSO structures; the single largest fabrication location in-country for the Egina project.

The delegation commended Nigerdock for its commitment to Nigeria and the energy services sector.

While presenting an overview of Jagal Energy to the delegation, the Group Managing Director of Jagal, Chris Bennett explained that Jagal has been at the forefront of providing world class services in Nigeria’s energy sector for many years, driven by its core values of leadership, excellence, accountability and dynamism.

“Nigerdock is a wholly owned Nigerian company with diverse capabilities that support highly complex oil and gas projects, during all stages of an asset lifecycle’’. He said the company’s facility is an integrated hub that offers services to broad range of leading global IOC’s and National clients across the energy sector,” he said.

He also stated that at the very core of these major oil and gas deliveries is Nigerdock’s committed passion for developing a highly skilled indigenous workforce in-country in line with local content development standards.

“Even before the enactment of the NOGICD Act, Nigerdock was at the forefront of Nigerian content development and has come to be known across the industry as the Champion of Nigerian Content. We have attained this recognition not only by consistent investment in our people, infrastructure, equipment and facilities, but also by our dedication to lead the market in building National capacity in Nigeria,” Bennett added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

