Ibori’s aide: The main issue is victimisation of my principal — not £1 compensation – TheCable

Posted on May 23, 2017


Ibori's aide: The main issue is victimisation of my principal — not £1 compensation
Tony Eluemunor, media aide of James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, says instead of focusing on the “victimisation and oppression” of his principal by the UK government, attention was given to the “frivolous” £1 compensation awarded to him by a …
