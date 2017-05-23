Ibori’s aide: The main issue is victimisation of my principal — not £1 compensation – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Ibori's aide: The main issue is victimisation of my principal — not £1 compensation
TheCable
Tony Eluemunor, media aide of James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, says instead of focusing on the “victimisation and oppression” of his principal by the UK government, attention was given to the “frivolous” £1 compensation awarded to him by a …
Ibori To Get Compensation From Britain over Unlawful Detention:
Convicted Nigerian fraudster James Ibori wins £1 from UK
UK Court Mocks Ibori, Awards Him £1 Damages For Unlawful Detention
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!