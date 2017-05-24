Pages Navigation Menu

UK deports 35 Nigerians for immigration offences

The Government of the United Kingdom yesterday deported 35 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country.
The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 5.50am.
The deportees, comprising 30 males and five females, were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways with registration number : G-POWO.
Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development.
The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.
Also on ground to receive them were officials  the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.
Ifeoma Okeke

