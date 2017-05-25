UK Diplomat & His Wife, Andrew Fleming Wears Made In Nigeria Clothes As They Travel To Vietnam (Photos)

UK Diplomat in Nigeria, Andrew Fleming and his beautiful wife rocked Nigerian attires ahead of their trip to Vietnam to support the #MadeInNigeria campaign.

Nr. Andrew shared some photos twitter and captioned: “My wife and I showing off our Naija fashions ahead of our Vietnam trip. We will be showcasing #MadeinNigeria everywhere we go. #goodtailor”

The post UK Diplomat & His Wife, Andrew Fleming Wears Made In Nigeria Clothes As They Travel To Vietnam (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

