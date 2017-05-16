UK inflation rate at fastest since 2013 – MarketWatch
UK inflation rate at fastest since 2013
MarketWatch
LONDON–U.K. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over three years, data showed, suggesting Britons are facing a living-standards squeeze as the country heads into a general election and begins its exit from the European Union. Annual inflation …
