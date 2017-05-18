UK: No other system allowed in Nigeria except democracy

By Nwafor Sunday

The British High Commission to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright has said that United Kingdom will not permit any other political system to be practiced in Nigeria outside democracy.

Reminiscing back to the colonial era, he said ‘We colonized Nigeria and have no doubt that democracy is the only political system that can save Nigeria.’

Arkwright made this known to newsmen, while responding to the statement made by the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that some politicians were approaching soldiers, with the aim of usurping power.

According to him, “No other system will work in Nigeria, except democracy, UK believes so much in democracy and that is why we introduced it to Nigeria during the colonial era, we believe so much in democracy.

“ So, our position is very clear; we stand for democracy, we stand for the democratic process and we stand for change, if that is what the people of Nigeria wants.

“It has to be a choice that the people make and not a choice that is imposed upon them.”

“The British Government believes that democracy is absolutely critical in Nigeria. There is a democratic process here; there are elections. If you are not happy with your leaders, then you should change your leadership process through your leaders and through elections” he finally said.

The post UK: No other system allowed in Nigeria except democracy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

