UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected? – CNN

Posted on May 24, 2017


UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected?
(CNN) In the wake of a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed more than 20, British Prime Minister Theresa May late Tuesday announced the United Kingdom had raised its threat level to "critical" – its maximum level. It was a startling announcement
