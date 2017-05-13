Ukraine: Zlata Ognevich as spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2017 – esctoday.com
|
esctoday.com
|
Ukraine: Zlata Ognevich as spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2017
esctoday.com
The 2013 Ukrainian Eurovision entrant Zlata Ognevich will give out the Ukrainian jury's douze points this evening during the Grand Final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest. The Ukrainian jury votes were decided last night during the jury show of the …
