Umahi, Onu Face-off: Science Minister Accused Of Sponsoring Citizens Arrest

The continued unhealthy relationship between the Ebonyi State

Governor, Chief David Umahi and the Minister of Science and

Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu yesterday thicken as the State Governor

yesterday frowned at the way and manner citizens of the State were

recently arrested and whisked to Abuja following alleged petition

written by the Science and Technology Minister.

Addressing the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of

Research and Training, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu, Governor Umahi

express concern over the constant invasion of the State by Policemen

from Zone 6 Calabar and Force Headquarters Abuja to whisk away

citizens of the State without recourse to the State Police

Commissioner and called on the Police leadership to urgently address

the issue.

Governor Umahi who was honoured by the Inspector General of Police, IG

Ibrahim Idris as the most Police Friendly Governor in the country

called on the Police boss to ensure that the State Commissioner of

Police usually endorses the arrest and movement of citizens of the

State to the Zone 6 Calaba or the Force Headquarters to guarantee

their safety.

He noted that some persons from outside the State may come on the

guise of policemen and whisk people away from the State adding that

such action may endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens

of the State.

The State Governor assured the Police Chief of the readiness of his

administration to continue in its determination to uplift the living

standard of men of the police force in the State and promised to

empower a good number of wives of police officers in the state.

.

Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, presented the State

Governor with a Plaque for the honour.

The (DIG) who is also in charge of south east zone before presenting

the award on behalf of the IGP at government house, Abakaliki said

“the IG has asked me to tell you that you are the most police friendly

governor in Nigeria and I am not saying it because I am in Ebonyi

state. It is because of what I have seen which you have done for the

state police command.

“Honestly, on arrival to the police command, I saw streetlights and

other things I have never seen in other police command and when I

asked they said the Governor did those things for the command. I can

see houses for policemen of rank and file and I can see storey

building also built by the governor for the command.

“I am going to relay what I have seen to the IGP and maybe he will

come one day and see for himself the wonders you are doing in terms of

infrastructural development.

“I also want to thank you for the communication equipments which you

provided for the command and the ongoing renovation of the perimeter

fencing and security post of the command which has lifted the status

of the command.

“I hereby on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police present this

plaque to you. Sir, find anywhere in your office and place this plaque

so that any time you turn around, you will look at it as a mark o

honour and appreciation of your support to the police” .

The post Umahi, Onu Face-off: Science Minister Accused Of Sponsoring Citizens Arrest appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

