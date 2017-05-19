Umahi, Onu Face-off: Science Minister Accused Of Sponsoring Citizens Arrest
The continued unhealthy relationship between the Ebonyi State
Governor, Chief David Umahi and the Minister of Science and
Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu yesterday thicken as the State Governor
yesterday frowned at the way and manner citizens of the State were
recently arrested and whisked to Abuja following alleged petition
written by the Science and Technology Minister.
Addressing the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of
Research and Training, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu, Governor Umahi
express concern over the constant invasion of the State by Policemen
from Zone 6 Calabar and Force Headquarters Abuja to whisk away
citizens of the State without recourse to the State Police
Commissioner and called on the Police leadership to urgently address
the issue.
Governor Umahi who was honoured by the Inspector General of Police, IG
Ibrahim Idris as the most Police Friendly Governor in the country
called on the Police boss to ensure that the State Commissioner of
Police usually endorses the arrest and movement of citizens of the
State to the Zone 6 Calaba or the Force Headquarters to guarantee
their safety.
He noted that some persons from outside the State may come on the
guise of policemen and whisk people away from the State adding that
such action may endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens
of the State.
The State Governor assured the Police Chief of the readiness of his
administration to continue in its determination to uplift the living
standard of men of the police force in the State and promised to
empower a good number of wives of police officers in the state.
.
Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, presented the State
Governor with a Plaque for the honour.
The (DIG) who is also in charge of south east zone before presenting
the award on behalf of the IGP at government house, Abakaliki said
“the IG has asked me to tell you that you are the most police friendly
governor in Nigeria and I am not saying it because I am in Ebonyi
state. It is because of what I have seen which you have done for the
state police command.
“Honestly, on arrival to the police command, I saw streetlights and
other things I have never seen in other police command and when I
asked they said the Governor did those things for the command. I can
see houses for policemen of rank and file and I can see storey
building also built by the governor for the command.
“I am going to relay what I have seen to the IGP and maybe he will
come one day and see for himself the wonders you are doing in terms of
infrastructural development.
“I also want to thank you for the communication equipments which you
provided for the command and the ongoing renovation of the perimeter
fencing and security post of the command which has lifted the status
of the command.
“I hereby on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police present this
plaque to you. Sir, find anywhere in your office and place this plaque
so that any time you turn around, you will look at it as a mark o
honour and appreciation of your support to the police” .
