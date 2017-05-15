Umm, Paul McCartney Is In The New Pirates Of The Caribbean

Sorry Ringo, not you.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise just won’t go away, and now they have another legend on board to further promote the release of the upcoming Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Beatle Paul McCartney is now part of the #PiratesLife, and will make a little cameo appearance in the franchise’s fifth instalment.

The big reveal was made via his Instagram account:

More from Rolling Stone:

McCartney is seen with long, charcoal-colored hair, heavy eye shadow and a bandana under his weathered pirates’ cap. The bassist is also holding a hand of playing cards while staring ominously at the camera. While McCartney did not offer any hint at what role he will be playing in the upcoming Pirates film, E! Online reports that a cast list revealed that the Beatle would portray a jail guard. Deadline reported in March 2016 that the McCartney sequence, “an extra big set-piece scene,” was filmed after production had initially ended in order to add the singer’s cameo to the film.

The film comes out on May 26, so I guess you won’t have to wait that long to find out.

Good effort, Paul, but Keith Richards will always be far cooler.

Here’s the trailer:

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

