UN agency repatriates 64,761 Somalis refugees from Kenya

The UN refugee agency on Monday said it had repatriated 64,761 Somali refugees from Kenya since the voluntary return began in December, 2014. The UNHCR said in its bi-weekly update released in Nairobi that 63,535 refugees were supported to return to their homes in Somalia from the Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya. “During the…

The post UN agency repatriates 64,761 Somalis refugees from Kenya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

