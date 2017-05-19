UN earmarks $242,000 to empower 81 LGs in Niger Delta

The United Nations Democracy Fund [UNDEF], says 81 local governments in the nine states of the Niger Delta region are to benefit from the $242, 000 earmarked for sustainable projects in the area.

The two-year project, commencing from 2017 to 2018, would strengthen the capacity of communities in the areas of health, electricity, environment, nutrition, security, gender, governance and democracy.

Uzodinma Adirieje, the Executive Director of Afrihealth Optonet Association, made the disclosure during an advocacy visit to Innocent Ekeh, the Imo Commissioner for Community Government Council, Culture, and Traditional Affairs, in Owerri on Friday.

Adirieje accompanied by the representatives of some community-based organisations, said that 1,620 people selected from nine local government areas in each state of the nine states would participate in the programme.

“In Imo, we have picked the following local governments – Ohaji/Egbema, Oru West, Orsu, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, Owerri North, Owerri West and Aboh Mbaise’’, said Adirieje.

He said that the benefiting communities would be empowered to participate effectively in democracy and human capital development, adding that such effort would further boost democracy and all sectors of development.

Adirieje noted that in the year 2000, the World Health Organisation listed health status of countries and Nigeria came a distant 115, adding that it was for this that the UNDEF approved proposal for action in Nigeria.

He appealed to the state government to support the programme by mobilising communities and local governments involved, saying `funding for this programme is entirely that of our international partners.’’

Samuel Okoro, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, who received the team on behalf of the commissioner, expressed happiness over the inclusion of Imo in the programme.

Okoro said that stepping up development in the rural areas was a cardinal policy of Gov. Rochas Okorocha-led administration.

According to him, it is in the quest to develop the rural communities that the governor created the Community Government Council, Culture and Traditional Affairs ministry.

He assured that the state government would not only mobilise its citizens to participate in the programme, but would partner with Afrihealth Optonet Association to ensure full actualisation of the programme.

Kehinde Oshitimehim, an official of UNDEF, assured that funding would not be a setback in the execution of the action plans for the two-year programme.

Oshitimehim enjoined all the benefiting areas to take the programme seriously, as the programme would not only act as tonic to the development of the communities, but also improve the living standard of the people.

