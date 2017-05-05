UN Global Forest Goals: Obaseki is curbing depletion of Edo forest reserve – Nigerian Observer
|
UN Global Forest Goals: Obaseki is curbing depletion of Edo forest reserve
Nigerian Observer
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki had said his administration is set to prosecute and punish those encroaching on the state's forest reserve, especially Ogba Zoological Garden in Ogba Community of the state in line with the recently-adopted United …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!