UN Global Safety Week: FRSC Seeks Collaboration Against Speed Related Crashes

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa state Command has

called for support and collaboration from all and sundry in tackling

and reducing the rate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) caused by over

speeding by motorists.

Mrs. Faustina Alegbe, Sector Commander of the FRSC in Nasarawa state

made this known in a press briefing with newsmen in Lafia on Monday to

kick start the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety Week which begins

on May 8 to May 14, 2017 .

Alegbe, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Ajongbade, FRSC Deputy Corps

Commander in Nasarawa state, said reducing speed had become a top

priority given the fact that most RTC was caused by high speed on

Nigerian highways.

She added that the high rate of speed related RTC in the state and the

country in general coinciding with the theme of 4th UN Global Road

Safety week encouraged the command to use the opportunity to rally all

road users including pedestrians to reach a common ground on speed.

“Our goal is to ensure that activities lined up throughout the week is

well and fully attended to achieve the objective of enlightening the

general public on issues relating to speed on the highway for which it

is meant for.

“We have looked at speed as a source of Road Traffic Crashes in the

country. We will use this opportunity to sensitize people on ways of

managing speed and reduce road traffic crashes,” She said.

She revealed that apart from a sensitization campaign that will be

held within the week, Nasarawa state FRSC command will pay advocacy

visits to various stakeholders in the stake to seek for stronger

collaboration with regards to safety for road users.

“We will be meeting with commissioners and officials of the

ministries of justice, health, information, works and transport, an

official from the World Health Organization, the red cross, our

special marshalls, various transport unions including fleet operators

and pedestrians.

“This is because the issue of speed is very important. We will also

have a radio talk show with stakeholders to discuss on the issue of

speed. Even religious institutions are not left out as we will be

visiting the mosque on friday and attend a church service on Sunday ,”

She said.

