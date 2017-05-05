Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN human rights chief pushes for Ethiopia unrest inquiry – defenceWeb

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


defenceWeb

UN human rights chief pushes for Ethiopia unrest inquiry
defenceWeb
UN chief to push Ethiopia on unrest The United Nations human rights chief will push Ethiopia to allow his agency to investigate rights abuses in 2015 and 2016 which saw hundreds of people killed. The Horn of Africa country declared six months of
Ethiopian Girls Become Heroes of Their Own StoryVoice of America

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.