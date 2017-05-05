UN human rights chief pushes for Ethiopia unrest inquiry – defenceWeb
|
defenceWeb
|
UN human rights chief pushes for Ethiopia unrest inquiry
defenceWeb
UN chief to push Ethiopia on unrest The United Nations human rights chief will push Ethiopia to allow his agency to investigate rights abuses in 2015 and 2016 which saw hundreds of people killed. The Horn of Africa country declared six months of …
Ethiopian Girls Become Heroes of Their Own Story
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!