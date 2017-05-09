UN President Thomson to visit Uganda

The President of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson is on an African tour that will take him to Kenya, the Central African Republic and Uganda.

Thomson arrives in Uganda on Thursday to visit the United Nations Regional Service Center in Entebbe to learn about its role in supporting regional peacekeeping missions.

While in Uganda, he will meet with the Prime Minister of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda, to discuss implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Uganda and the situation of refugees and migrants in the region.

‘This trip will be an excellent opportunity to engage with those leading on sustainable cities and environmental sustainability in Kenya; to show the General Assembly’s solidarity with UN peacekeepers around the world through the visit to Central African Republic, and to consider the UN’s regional approach while visiting the Regional Services Center in Uganda,” said Thomson before he arrived in Kenya on Sunday.

Honored to meet President @UKenyatta. Thanked him for Kenya’s strong support of #UN. Discussed #Ocean Conference, regional peace & security. pic.twitter.com/YZjEx3t1Rs — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) May 8, 2017

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa was UN President in 2014.

Thomson, who is from Fiji, is accompanied by the Office of the President of the General Assembly’s Chef de Cabinet, Mr. Tomas Anker Christensen; his Special Envoy for SDGs and Climate Change, Macharia Kamau of Kenya; Senior Advisers Jullyette Ukabiala and Oyama Mgobozi, and Special Assistant to the Chef de Cabinet, Michael McManus.

“Through a series of meetings with High-level Government officials, UN representatives and UN Peacekeepers, I look forward to receiving an update on the UN’s comprehensive efforts to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights in the Central and East Africa regions,” Thomson said.

In Kenya, Thomson visited a number of projects dedicated to environmental and wildlife conservation before participating in the opening ceremony of the meeting of the UN-HABITAT Governing Council to discuss the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in cities and urban areas.

Thomson will travel to Bangui, Central African Republic, on Wednesday, to visit the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the country and to pay tribute to the work of UN Peacekeepers around the world. President Thomson will also meet the Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Mr Simplice Sarandji, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the victims of war in the country.

While there, Thomson will receive an official briefing on the current status of the mission in the Central African Republic, hosted by the UN Special Representative and Head of Mission, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga. The President will also meet with and address UN Peacekeeping forces stationed in Bangui, before meeting with UN personnel and members of the local community who are implementing projects dedicated to sustainable development and sustaining peace.

