Death toll now 5 in worst attack on UN in C African Republic – News24

Posted on May 11, 2017


Death toll now 5 in worst attack on UN in C African Republic
New York – The death toll has risen to five in the worst attack on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic with the discovery of the body of a missing Moroccan soldier, the United Nations said on Thursday. Four Cambodian soldiers also died
