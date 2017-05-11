Death toll now 5 in worst attack on UN in C African Republic – News24
News24
Death toll now 5 in worst attack on UN in C African Republic
News24
New York – The death toll has risen to five in the worst attack on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic with the discovery of the body of a missing Moroccan soldier, the United Nations said on Thursday. Four Cambodian soldiers also died …
