UN: South Sudan Forces Kill 114 Civilians – Voice of America

Posted on May 19, 2017


UN: South Sudan Forces Kill 114 Civilians
A U.N. report says South Sudanese pro-government forces killed at least 114 civilians between July 2016 and January 2017 in Yei town. The report by the Human Rights Division of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UMNISS) and the U.N. Human Rights Office …

