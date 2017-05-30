Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unappeased souls of Biafran fallen heroes tormenting Nigeria – Rommy Ezeonwuka

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

An Igbo cultural leader, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has noted that most of Nigeria’s problems were caused by the spirits of unremembered Biafra’s fallen heroes. He said this while calling for peaceful conduct by some Igbo youths wishing to remember victims of the Nigeria civil war come May 30. Ezeonwuka, who is the founder of Ogilisi […]

The post Unappeased souls of Biafran fallen heroes tormenting Nigeria – Rommy Ezeonwuka appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.