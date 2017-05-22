Uncertainty as UK Politician Announces Buhari’s Death on Twitter

Deafening silence from presidential spokespersons has trailed death rumours of Nigeria’s ailing President Muhammadu Buhari fuelling concerns of uncertainty over the President’s condition.

Eric Joyce, an ex-soldier and UK politician, took to micro-blogging website Twitter to announce the death of President Buhari, who has not been seen in public since May 7, 2017 when he announced he was leaving Nigeria for London on an indefinite sick leave.

“Very sad to learn [hear] of the death of President Buhari, whom I campaigned for. Thoughts with his wife @ aishambuhari and family,” the former member of the UK parliament wrote on Twitter on Friday, May 19, 2017.

“The president of one of the world’s largest and most sensitive countries died in London today,” the Scottish politician continued. “In our main news bulletins, not a word.”

Very sad to learn hear of the death of President Buhari, whom I campaigned for. Thoughts with his wife @aishambuhari and family. #buhari — Eric Joyce (@ericjoyce) May 19, 2017

The president of one of the world’s largest and most sensitive countries died in London today.In our main news bulletins, not a word.#Buhari — Eric Joyce (@ericjoyce) May 19, 2017

His tweets which elicited great controversy, uncertainty and comments in the Nigerian social media have been ignored by the Aso Rock presidential social media team just as presidential aides Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina kept mute about the president’s condition.

Mukhtar Dan’Iyan, an Africa and Middle East Public Policy and Security Expert tweeted via his Twitter handle @MrAyeDee on Sunday congratulating Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria’s new “President”.

So if chatter is anything to go by, it’s @NGRPresident @ProfOsinbajo. Congratulations, though circumstances are not those anyone desired. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) May 21, 2017

Following responses from Nigerians and people around the world, Mr. Joyce wrote an article on Saturday, published on his website, in which he called out Buhari’s handlers for a sloppy response to these death rumours and the Western media for ignoring the story.

On its part, The Guardian reports that it has met a wall of silence from sources close to Abuja House, with two of them citing fears of losing their jobs, if they dare say anything.

