Uncharted Movie Casts Spider-Man Star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake
IGN India
The latest Spider-Man, Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake in the long-gestating Uncharted movie. According to Deadline, the movie will be set around the sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception in which a young Nathan first meets his mentor, Sullivan …
'Uncharted' Reconfigured: 'Spider-Man Homecoming's Tom Holland To Play Young Nathan Drake For Shawn Levy
