Unconfirmed Report Says Scores of Chibok Schoolgirls have been Freed

Online news medium SaharaReporters is reporting that terrorist sect Boko Haram has freed scores of Chibok Schoolgirls abducted in April 2014. A top military source just broke to the news, Sahara Reporters said. The news portal first said 82 girls were freed, but in an update on Twitter, added that the number was 62. Another […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

