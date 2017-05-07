Pages Navigation Menu

Undefeated Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer, Bukom Banku Challenges Anthony Joshua To A Fight

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports

Ghanaian undefeated heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku has challenged Anthony Joshua to a fight as he claimed he will beat him with ease. The challenge comes after Anthony Joshua triumphed over Ukrainian veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round by knocking him to the canvas before 90,000 spectators at the…

The post Undefeated Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer, Bukom Banku Challenges Anthony Joshua To A Fight appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

