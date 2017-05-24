Unemployed man docked for alleged criminal trespass

An unemployed man, Rapheal Dave, 26, was arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday for alleged criminal trespass.‎

Dave was docked on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence of theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Donatus Abbah, told court that one Ezekiel Daniel of Garki 2, Abuja reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on May 18.

He explained that Daniel had parked his vehicle to rest but suddenly slept off in the vehicle.

Abbah said that while Daniel slept, Dave attempted to steal Daniel’s cell phone through the window of the vehicle.

‎He said that Dave took to his heels when Daniel realised that the accused was trying to steal his phone.

The prosecutor said, however, that Daniel was later caught by the plaintiff.

He said Daniel’s offences contravened Sections 347 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, denied committing the offences.

The Judge Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted Daniel bail in the sum of N30, 000 and one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 12 for hearing.

