UNESCO stresses power of jazz for peace, cultural integration

Marking the 2017 International Jazz Day, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has stressed the power of jazz music to unite people and its contribution to peace. UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova in her message on the Day, called for a reflection on how jazz music had promoted dialogue among cultures. “Today, we celebrate the international art form of jazz and its power to promote dialogue among cultures, to make the most of diversity, to deepen respect for human rights and all forms of expression,” “The story of jazz is written into the quest for human dignity, democracy and civil rights,” Bokova said.

