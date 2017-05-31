UNICEF expresses concern over low enrolment of girl child in Katsina

UNITED NATION Children Fund, UNICEF, has expressed concern on the low enrolment of girl child into public schools in Katsina State. The UNICEF field officer in Katsina, Mrs. Padimah Yedla revealed this yesterday in Katsina at a meeting with officials of Schools Based Management Committees, SBMC. Yedla identified cost of education and long distance of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

