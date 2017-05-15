Pages Navigation Menu

Unilever UK to inject N38b into Unilever Nigeria

Unilever UK to inject N38b into Unilever Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Unilever Plc, United Kingdom (UK), will inject about N38 billion into its Nigerian subsidiary, Unilever Nigeria Plc under a new capital raising programme approved by the shareholders of the fast moving consumer goods company last week. Shareholders of …
