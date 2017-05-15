Unilever UK to inject N38b into Unilever Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
|
Unilever UK to inject N38b into Unilever Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Unilever Plc, United Kingdom (UK), will inject about N38 billion into its Nigerian subsidiary, Unilever Nigeria Plc under a new capital raising programme approved by the shareholders of the fast moving consumer goods company last week. Shareholders of …
Unilever plc (UL) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Unilever plc (UL) Stake Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.
Stocks: Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Unilever NV (UN)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!