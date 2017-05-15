Unilorin raises age limit of VC applicants to 65

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has increased the age limit of prospective applicants for the position of its vice chancellor from 60 to 65 years.

Mr Dada Obafemi, Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, announced this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

“The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has approved the change in the age limit of prospective applicants of the university’s vice chancellor to be from 60 to 65 years by October 16, 2017,’’ the statement said.

The Council noted that the change in age limit was in accordance with the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions, Act No. 11 of 1993, and Universities Miscellaneous Provisions, amendment Act 2012.

The university had earlier in newspaper advertisements barred candidates above 60 years from applying for the position of the university vice chancellor which becomes vacant on Oct. 16, 2017.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

