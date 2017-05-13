UNIMAID bomb blasts delay UTME

Multiple suicide bomb attacks at the University of Maiduguri(UNIMAID), on Saturday, delayed the commencement of the Computer-Based Test for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,(UTME) candidates at centres in the university. Nigerian Pilot, reported that three suicide bombers,early today detonated their explosives, at the gate of the University killing a security guard and injuring one soldier. […]

