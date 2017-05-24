Pages Navigation Menu

Union Bank supports creative arts, takes Love and Recession to the stage

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Union Bank partnered performance art production company, iOpenEye Production to present the stage play Love & Recession to creative arts lovers on May 9, 2017 in Lagos. Inspired by Femi Osofisan’s popular stage play, ‘The Engagement’, Love & Recession serves to celebrate the dynamism and resourcefulness of Nigerians in times of economic slowdown. According to the Head, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Communications, Union bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, “Union Bank has a history of supporting talent and creativity, because we believe that it is key to economic empowerment for Nigeria’s populous and highly enterprising youth.

