Union Bank supports creative arts, takes Love and Recession to the stage

By Daniels Ekugo Union Bank partnered performance art production company, iOpenEye Production to present the stage play Love & Recession to creative arts lovers on May 9, 2017 in Lagos. Inspired by Femi Osofisan’s popular stage play, ‘The Engagement’, Love & Recession serves to celebrate the dynamism and resourcefulness of Nigerians in times of economic slowdown. According to the Head, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Communications, Union bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, “Union Bank has a history of supporting talent and creativity, because we believe that it is key to economic empowerment for Nigeria’s populous and highly enterprising youth.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

