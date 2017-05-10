Pages Navigation Menu

Union commends FG’s resolve to enhance sales of local fabrics

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, on Tuesday commended the Federal Government’s resolve to enhance the sales of local textile fabrics in the country. This followed a directive from the government to all public workers that they should be wearing local fabrics (Ankara) to work twice in a week. Mr […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

