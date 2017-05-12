Ajaokuta Steel Plant Unionist advises FG to use recorvered loots to revive company – Pulse Nigeria
|
The News
|
Ajaokuta Steel Plant Unionist advises FG to use recorvered loots to revive company
Pulse Nigeria
Unionist says the FG should use part of the recovered loots to complete the remaining two percent of the Ajaokuta steel company. Published: 4 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Ajaokuta Steel Plant play. Ajaokuta Steel Plant.
Unionist wants FG to use recovered loot on Ajaokuta Steel
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!