Unionist advises FG to use recorvered loots to revive Ajaokuta Steel – Vanguard
|
Unionist advises FG to use recorvered loots to revive Ajaokuta Steel
Vanguard
Mr Otori Saliu, a former National President of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, says part of the loots recovered by the Federal Government should be used to revive Ajaokuta Steel Plant. Saliu gave the advice in an interview with …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!